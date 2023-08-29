Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) Stock Faces 18.93% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has seen a 8.00% increase in the past week, with a 7.28% gain in the past month, and a -41.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.45% for ZAPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -76.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 50.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ZAPP was 38.83K shares.

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.50, however, the company has experienced a 8.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

ZAPP Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +8.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4811. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw -84.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.