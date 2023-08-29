Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Stock Showcases -61.17% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has seen a -13.07% decrease in the past week, with a -80.44% drop in the past month, and a -85.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for YTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.17% for YTEN’s stock, with a -83.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YTEN is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is $2.83, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for YTEN is 5.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On August 29, 2023, YTEN’s average trading volume was 234.99K shares.

YTEN) stock’s latest price update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN)’s stock price has dropped by -9.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lynne Brum – Vice President of Planning and Corporate Communications Oli Peoples – Chief Executive Officer Kristi Snell – Vice President of Research and Chief Science Officer Chuck Haaser – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for Yield10 Bioscience. During the call, participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YTEN Trading at -75.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -80.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTEN fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9435. In addition, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YTEN starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 335,570 shares at the price of $2.98 back on May 05. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 962,956 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Yield10 Bioscience Inc., sale 608 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 627,386 shares at $1,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2989.11 for the present operating margin

-45.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stands at -3014.67. The total capital return value is set at -102.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.88. Equity return is now at value -427.10, with -186.60 for asset returns.

Based on Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.59. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.