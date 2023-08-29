What Recent Market Trends Mean for Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) Stock

In the past week, RELY stock has gone up by 1.06%, with a monthly gain of 31.72% and a quarterly surge of 44.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Remitly Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 56.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RELY is 0.30.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is $27.43, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 168.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On August 29, 2023, RELY’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

RELY) stock’s latest price update

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 24.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-19 that Remitly’s revenue has been accelerating, and its unit economics are rapidly improving. Fintech has been a key source of growth in MercadoLibre in recent years.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at 20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +28.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 115.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $23.46 back on Aug 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 22,927 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $351,844 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 47,365 shares at $20.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,053,631 shares at $952,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.