Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WEAV is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is $13.43, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 64.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On August 29, 2023, WEAV’s average trading volume was 814.88K shares.

WEAV) stock’s latest price update

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV)’s stock price has decreased by -15.30 compared to its previous closing price of 10.46. However, the company has seen a -13.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Communication-Network Software providers like Frontier Communications (FYBR), A10 Networks (ATEN) and Weave Communications (WEAV) benefit from the ongoing digitalization efforts, including a shift to cloud computing and the rapid deployment of 5G-based networks.

WEAV’s Market Performance

WEAV’s stock has fallen by -13.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.75% and a quarterly rise of 18.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Weave Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.78% for WEAV’s stock, with a 35.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 93.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Goodsell Erin, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Aug 16. After this action, Goodsell Erin now owns 647,766 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $32,260 using the latest closing price.

Hyde Matthew C., the Chief Revenue Officer of Weave Communications Inc., sale 6,983 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hyde Matthew C. is holding 587,260 shares at $70,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.