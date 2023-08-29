Warrantee Inc. (WRNT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.18% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.71% for WRNT’s stock, with a -43.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) Right Now?

Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 449.75x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WRNT is 4.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRNT on August 29, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -43.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -52.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -16.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2481. In addition, Warrantee Inc. saw -79.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warrantee Inc. (WRNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.