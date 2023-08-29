Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is $4.50, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for VXRT is 150.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VXRT on August 29, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)’s stock price has increased by 2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a 3.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for VAXART, INC. (VXRT), indicating that the stock has found support.

VXRT’s Market Performance

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has seen a 3.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.18% gain in the past month and a -31.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for VXRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.32% for VXRT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VXRT Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7546. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw -12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103114.95 for the present operating margin

-2953.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -100708.41. The total capital return value is set at -63.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.30. Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -69.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 24.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 17.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.