Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) is above average at 215.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VHNA is 3.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VHNA on August 29, 2023 was 313.01K shares.

VHNA) stock’s latest price update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.73 in comparison to its previous close of 9.65, however, the company has experienced a 8.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (NASDAQ: VHNA ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company announced a new deposit to its trust account. According to a press release, sponsor Vahanna LLC added another $225,000 to the company’s trust account.

VHNA’s Market Performance

VHNA’s stock has risen by 8.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.18% and a quarterly rise of 11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.66% for VHNA’s stock, with a 13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VHNA Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHNA rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VHNA

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.