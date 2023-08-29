Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.39.

The public float for URG is 260.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On August 29, 2023, URG’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-14 that LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) invites you to attend its webcast/teleconference tomorrow, August 15, 2023. Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2023 Q2 operations and results.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has risen by 5.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.62% and a quarterly rise of 48.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.96% for URG’s stock, with a 18.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1620. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from SMITH ROGER L., who sale 79,206 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, SMITH ROGER L. now owns 594,619 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $88,338 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN JAMES M., the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 55,653 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that FRANKLIN JAMES M. is holding 605,927 shares at $61,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.