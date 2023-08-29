Understanding the 11.09% Volatility Levels of Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (GRTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has gone down by -6.09% for the week, with a -91.79% drop in the past month and a -93.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.09% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.35% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -90.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRTX is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRTX is $0.35, The public float for GRTX is 39.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on August 29, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

GRTX) stock’s latest price update

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that We look at a few biotech companies, LEGN, KOD, GRTX, which are poised to beat second-quarter earnings estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRTX Trading at -90.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -91.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8295. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw -86.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75. Equity return is now at value 67.40, with -139.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.