TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 106.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-01 that Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently added a substantial number of shares to its holdings in Trinet Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Atairos Group and Trinet Group, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is above average at 19.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) is $109.00, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for TNET is 55.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNET on August 29, 2023 was 484.63K shares.

TNET’s Market Performance

The stock of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a 0.98% increase in the past week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month, and a 18.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for TNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for TNET stock, with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNET Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.33. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 56.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Goldfield Burton M., who sale 2,786 shares at the price of $106.29 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goldfield Burton M. now owns 170,703 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $296,115 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 3,660 shares at $106.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 170,703 shares at $389,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.02. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 71.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.60. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.