Trading Update: Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock Endures 19.49% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a 68.21% increase in the past week, with a 89.33% gain in the past month, and a 42.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.49% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.86% for AHG’s stock, with a 39.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AHG is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AHG is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AHG on August 29, 2023 was 73.62K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) has increased by 9.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG Trading at 58.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.05%, as shares surge +89.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +68.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3299. In addition, Akso Health Group saw 36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akso Health Group (AHG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.