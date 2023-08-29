TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMC is 1.54.

The public float for TMC is 177.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On August 29, 2023, TMC’s average trading volume was 4.45M shares.

TMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) has surged by 7.87 when compared to previous closing price of 1.27, but the company has seen a 11.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC ) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Craig Shesky – Chief Financial Officer Gerard Barron – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Dmitry Silversteyn – Water Tower Research Malcolm McDonald – Bank of America Securities Frank Jones – Norbury Partners Operator Good day. And welcome to The Metals Company Second Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has seen a 11.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.52% decline in the past month and a 100.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.49% for TMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for TMC stock, with a simple moving average of 33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TMC Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2475. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 77.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Karkar Andrei, who purchase 3,997,519 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 08. After this action, Karkar Andrei now owns 55,953,495 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $2,998,139 using the latest closing price.

O’Sullivan Anthony, the Chief Development Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., sale 60,660 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that O’Sullivan Anthony is holding 512,777 shares at $47,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

The total capital return value is set at -259.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -254.68. Equity return is now at value -240.00, with -152.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.