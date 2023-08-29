The Volatility of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) Stock: A 3.47% Ratio for the Week

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has gone up by 3.47% for the week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month and a 33.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for YPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for YPF’s stock, with a 29.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is 6.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $20.23, which is -$2.64 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On August 29, 2023, YPF’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 14.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that YPF’s net margin is at a record high since 2014, while net debt has fallen 36% to $6.31b. The company’s P/S, P/B, and EV/EBITDA multiples are all near their lowest levels since 2014. YPF’s refinery processing levels recently reached a 13-year high, and shale oil and gas production grew 31% and 9% YoY.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

YPF Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.