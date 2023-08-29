The Volatility of Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) Stock: A -8.73% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has gone down by -8.73% for the week, with a 19.12% rise in the past month and a 2.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.04% for NKTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.04% for NKTR’s stock, with a -57.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKTR is 0.95.

The average price recommended by analysts for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is $2.35, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for NKTR is 188.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On August 29, 2023, NKTR’s average trading volume was 7.44M shares.

NKTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out a different approach. These stocks include Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Energous (WATT), DocuSign (DOCU), OptiNose (OPTN) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ).

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKTR Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR fell by -8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7437. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -71.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from ROBIN HOWARD W, who sale 19,998 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Aug 16. After this action, ROBIN HOWARD W now owns 919,799 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $15,598 using the latest closing price.

Zalevsky Jonathan, the Chief R&D Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 9,703 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Zalevsky Jonathan is holding 283,685 shares at $7,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Equity return is now at value -100.90, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.