The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.82relation to previous closing price of 38.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-08-24 that The shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) are trading flat, down 0.2% to trade at $38.12 at last check, amid a broader market pullback.

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOS is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOS is $43.31, which is $4.94 above the current price. The public float for MOS is 330.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on August 29, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS’s stock has seen a -3.19% decrease for the week, with a -4.82% drop in the past month and a 12.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for The Mosaic Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for MOS’s stock, with a -11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $40 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOS Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.11. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.