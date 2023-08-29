The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is $151.25, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for SJM is 98.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On August 29, 2023, SJM’s average trading volume was 872.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 142.89, but the company has seen a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-29 that Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo break down The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) shares rising in early trading after releasing mixed first quarter earnings results.

SJM’s Market Performance

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has seen a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.54% decline in the past month and a -1.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for SJM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $165 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SJM Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.83. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 7 shares at the price of $139.32 back on Aug 22. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 0 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $975 using the latest closing price.

SMUCKER RICHARD K, the Director of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 19,576 shares at $151.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that SMUCKER RICHARD K is holding 623,605 shares at $2,974,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at -1.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.79. Total debt to assets is 29.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.