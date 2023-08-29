The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.49 in comparison to its previous close of 8.72, however, the company has experienced a -10.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) is above average at 63.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFGD is 26.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFGD on August 29, 2023 was 142.02K shares.

GFGD’s Market Performance

The stock of The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) has seen a -10.16% decrease in the past week, with a -9.65% drop in the past month, and a -8.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for GFGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.23% for GFGD’s stock, with a -6.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFGD Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFGD fell by -10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFGD

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.