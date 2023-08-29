The -33.07% Simple Moving Average of 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a -28.76% drop in the past month, and a -24.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for DDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.21% for DDD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is $8.00, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for DDD is 129.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDD on August 29, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

DDD stock's latest price update

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.14, however, the company has experienced a -0.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that The company released its second-quarter results. Unfortunately, it missed on both revenue and profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at -27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Puthenveetil Reji, who sale 18,434 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 31. After this action, Puthenveetil Reji now owns 206,982 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $147,450 using the latest closing price.

Clinton Malissia, the Director of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 8,685 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Clinton Malissia is holding 62,785 shares at $74,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.