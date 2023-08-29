The -13.88% Decline of Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has gone up by 1.57% for the week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month and a 3.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for TSCO’s stock, with a -2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by analysts is $245.90, which is $27.69 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 108.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.32M shares.

The stock price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has surged by 2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 213.54, but the company has seen a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that With summer coming to an end, investors may want to target certain compelling stocks to buy now. Basically, the theory is the reverse of the adage, sell in May and go away.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $224 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.31. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Company, sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.