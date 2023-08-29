Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEO is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEO is $4.57, which is -$0.13 below the current price. The public float for TEO is 44.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEO on August 29, 2023 was 145.67K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TEO) stock’s latest price update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 5.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Luis Rial Ubago – Investor Relations Roberto Nobile – Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Blasi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Luis Rial Ubago Good morning.

TEO’s Market Performance

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has seen a 8.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.80% decline in the past month and a 19.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for TEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for TEO’s stock, with a 14.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEO Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEO rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, Telecom Argentina S.A. saw 13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telecom Argentina S.A. stands at -28.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.39. Total debt to assets is 24.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.