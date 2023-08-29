TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 16.45. However, the company has experienced a -0.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that TEGNA reported revenue of $731.5 million, down 6.8% compared to $784.8 million in Q2 FY22. This decrease was fueled by significant reduction in political revenues as per the election cycle. The company can maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.11375 in the last quarter as well which can make the annual dividend $0.4175, representing a dividend yield of 2.45%. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 7.87x with the sector median of 14.56x, I think the stock is currently undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGNA is $21.00, which is $4.68 above the current price. The public float for TGNA is 199.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on August 29, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has seen a -0.06% decrease in the past week, with a -3.43% drop in the past month, and a 6.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.