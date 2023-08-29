T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IDAI is also noteworthy at -2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $8.33 above than the current price. The public float for IDAI is 6.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on August 29, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

The stock price of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has plunged by -34.77 when compared to previous closing price of 2.56, but the company has seen a -48.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID), doing business as Trust Stamp, announced the addition of six new members to its sales team in an effort to drive adoption of its Orchestration Layer software. During the second quarter, the company added Ally Madrone and Vince Giganti each joined the team as directors of sales and business development.

IDAI’s Market Performance

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has seen a -48.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 106.96% gain in the past month and a -3.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.12% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.81% for IDAI’s stock, with a -34.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.06%, as shares surge +101.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -48.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65.

Based on T Stamp Inc. (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.