Synchrony Financial (SYF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYF is $39.06, which is $7.31 above the current price. The public float for SYF is 415.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on August 29, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 31.85, however, the company has experienced a -2.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) focus on creating new partnerships and expanding old ones is expected to position the company for long-term growth.

SYF’s Market Performance

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a -2.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.55% decline in the past month and a 3.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

SYF Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.50. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.