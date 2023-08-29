SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has gone down by -27.57% for the week, with a -54.01% drop in the past month and a -58.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.49% for SPCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.77% for SPCB’s stock, with a -69.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) by analysts is $3.00, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for SPCB is 8.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SPCB was 257.31K shares.

SPCB) stock’s latest price update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-05-25 that Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The presentation will begin at 12:30 PM ET on June 6th.

SPCB Trading at -46.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -54.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB fell by -27.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6770. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw -74.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.24 for the present operating margin

+36.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd. stands at -42.25. The total capital return value is set at -16.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.83. Equity return is now at value -183.20, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 80.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,044.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.