Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.58.

The public float for PSLV is 501.78M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on August 29, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

PSLV stock's latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has soared by 1.69 in relation to previous closing price of 8.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-08-22 that A combination of economic policy and geopolitical factors have been weighing down on silver thus far this year. However, a rebound could be brewing for the precious metal before year’s end.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a 5.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.12% drop in the past month, and a 5.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for PSLV’s stock, with a 5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.