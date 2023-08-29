Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Stock Observes -12.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 28.21% gain in the past month, and a 26.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for SMSI’s stock, with a -12.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMSI is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SMSI is $3.63, which is $2.12 above than the current price. The public float for SMSI is 59.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of SMSI on August 29, 2023 was 322.27K shares.

SMSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) has jumped by 11.94 compared to previous close of 1.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The performance of penny stocks continues to be mixed relative to more widely-followed stocks, but if you’ve looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, this works to your advantage. As has been the case in recent months, there are plenty of names in “penny stock territory” ($5 per share or less) trading at low valuations, with catalysts in play that over the long-term stand to help bridge the gap between trading price and underlying value.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at 21.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +32.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3880. In addition, Smith Micro Software Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from Kempton James M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kempton James M now owns 204,719 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc., valued at $1,190 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Chetan, the Director of Smith Micro Software Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Sharma Chetan is holding 19,082 shares at $2,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.75 for the present operating margin

+57.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software Inc. stands at -60.35. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.76. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 17.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.95. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.