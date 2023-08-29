Should You Invest in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Now?

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IAG is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAG is $3.17, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 480.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for IAG on August 29, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) has increased by 6.22 when compared to last closing price of 2.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-08-11 that (Kitco News) – IAMGOLD said that the Côté Gold project is now over 86% complete and the remaining capital outlay is in line with the company’s estimates.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAG’s stock has risen by 10.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly drop of -11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for IAMGOLD Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $3.25 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAG Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.