SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.14.

The public float for SCYX is 36.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SCYX was 347.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has soared by 11.96 in relation to previous closing price of 3.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that As a rule of thumb, you should stay away from penny stocks. When you see shares priced near a buck (or even below), there’s usually a reason for it – and not a good one.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen a 9.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.02% gain in the past month and a 27.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.08% for SCYX’s stock, with a 43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 116.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Equity return is now at value 212.30, with 41.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.