RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has increased by 17.35 compared to its previous closing price of 9.57. However, the company has seen a 19.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that RPT Realty shares soared today after agreeing to be acquired by Kimco in an all-stock transaction valued at around $2 billion — a roughly 19% premium to Friday’s closing price. The combination makes strategic sense, with around 70% of RPT Realty’s portfolio aligning with Kimco’s key strategic markets.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPT is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RPT is $11.50, which is -$0.17 below the current price. The public float for RPT is 85.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on August 29, 2023 was 586.05K shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT stock saw an increase of 19.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly increase of 22.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for RPT Realty (RPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.65% for RPT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +19.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, RPT Realty saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPT Realty (RPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.