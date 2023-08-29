Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is $15.88, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 528.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROIV on August 29, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 11.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that Baker Bros. Advisors has been steadily buying Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Roivant Sciences this year.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has risen by 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly rise of 21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for ROIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10.50 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 41.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 59,811 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 14. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 627,918 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $711,153 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 44,629 shares at $11.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 627,918 shares at $532,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.