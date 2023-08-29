Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) by analysts is $10.13, which is -$0.44 below the current market price. The public float for RKT is 121.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.31% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of RKT was 1.97M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.42. However, the company has seen a 1.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that We’re back to the bear/bull seesaw in August, but bears seem to be winning. The market’s dropped sharply since the end of July, bringing more pain each day.

RKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.60% decline in the past month and a 34.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for RKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RKT Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 49.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 571,502 shares at $13,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.