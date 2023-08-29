RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is $4.50, The public float for RIBT is 6.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIBT on August 29, 2023 was 48.24K shares.

RIBT) stock’s latest price update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-12 that RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Stanlis – FNK, Investor Relations Peter Bradley – Executive Chairman William Keneally – Interim Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

RIBT’s Market Performance

RIBT’s stock has fallen by -32.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.23% and a quarterly drop of -38.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.47% for RiceBran Technologies The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.61% for RIBT’s stock, with a -50.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIBT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

RIBT Trading at -47.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -45.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT fell by -32.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7772. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.90 for the present operating margin

-1.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -18.88. The total capital return value is set at -29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.37.

Based on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 35.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.