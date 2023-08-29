Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is $15.40, which is $11.36 above the current market price. The public float for RVPH is 17.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVPH on August 29, 2023 was 186.23K shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.55 in comparison to its previous close of 4.96, however, the company has experienced a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-31 that CUPERTINO, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), respiratory and metabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences to be held in August 2023.

RVPH’s Market Performance

RVPH’s stock has fallen by -2.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly drop of -23.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.72% for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for RVPH’s stock, with a -18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $17 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Narayan Prabhu, the Chief Financial Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Narayan Prabhu is holding 100,000 shares at $83,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -127.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.