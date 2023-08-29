RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNXT is 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNXT is $13.00, which is $9.44 above the current price. The public float for RNXT is 8.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNXT on August 29, 2023 was 603.04K shares.

RNXT stock's latest price update

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-04-28 that LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, announced that Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx, will present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on May 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET. The online presentation can be accessed here. The conference will be held May 2-4, 2023. Mr. Bagai will provide a corporate update including recently announced positive interim data for the Compan.

RNXT’s Market Performance

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has seen a -9.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.00% decline in the past month and a -17.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.88% for RNXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.11% for RNXT’s stock, with a -39.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNXT Trading at -22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8610. In addition, RenovoRx Inc. saw -33.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

The total capital return value is set at -92.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.94. Equity return is now at value -210.60, with -144.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.