Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has surged by 0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 44.71, but the company has seen a 2.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants John Gilardi – VP, Corporate Communications & IR Thierry Bernard – CEO Roland Sackers – CFO Conference Call Participants Odysseas Manesiotis – Berenberg Daniel Brennan – TD Cowen Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs Group Casey Woodring – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Aisyah Noor – Morgan Stanley Falko Friedrichs – Deutsche Bank Daniel Arias – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Hugo Solvet – BNP Paribas Exane Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Katie, your PGI call operator.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is above average at 30.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is $52.48, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 227.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QGEN on August 29, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN’s stock has seen a 2.74% increase for the week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month and a -2.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for Qiagen N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for QGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.01% for the last 200 days.

QGEN Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.62. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen N.V. stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.