PVH Corp.’s (PVH) Stock: A -6.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PVH Corp. (PVH) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month and a -11.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for PVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for PVH’s stock, with a -2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVH is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PVH is $97.25, which is $18.87 above the current price. The public float for PVH is 62.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on August 29, 2023 was 923.38K shares.

PVH) stock’s latest price update

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 78.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that PVH Corp (PVH) Q2 results are expected to reflect gains from the momentum in core brands, pricing actions and consumer engagement, offset by inflation-led high costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $106 based on the research report published on January 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PVH Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.13. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 32,468 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $140,292 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES JAMES, the EVP & Controller of PVH Corp., sale 4,417 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLMES JAMES is holding 15,420 shares at $329,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp. (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.38. Total debt to assets is 32.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PVH Corp. (PVH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.