Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) by analysts is $16.08, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for PK is 212.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PK was 3.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PK) stock’s latest price update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 12.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-14 that The “easy” gains of the early part of a bull market have been made, and stocks are more likely to move sideways. That means now is a good time to remember a frequently overlooked reality of investing: 40% of gains come from dividends over the long run.

PK’s Market Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has experienced a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a -2.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for PK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for PK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18.50 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.