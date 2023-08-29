Opthea Limited (OPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPT is $13.89, which is $16.95 above the current price. The public float for OPT is 38.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPT on August 29, 2023 was 8.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OPT) stock’s latest price update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ: OPT)’s stock price has dropped by -20.74 in relation to previous closing price of 3.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-24 that MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT; ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announced today that Dr. Megan Baldwin, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will present at the 2023 Opthalmology Innovation Summit being held in Seattle, WA on July 27th, 2023.

OPT’s Market Performance

Opthea Limited (OPT) has experienced a -15.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.95% drop in the past month, and a -26.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for OPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.79% for OPT’s stock, with a -38.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OPT Trading at -15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPT fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Opthea Limited saw -52.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106575.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Opthea Limited stands at -102353.66. The total capital return value is set at -106.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opthea Limited (OPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.