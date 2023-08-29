On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ONON stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -20.35% and a quarterly surge of 2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.60% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 6.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONON is $31.28, which is $8.46 above the current price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on August 29, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has decreased by -2.40 when compared to last closing price of 28.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that On Holding (ONON) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago.

ONON Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, On Holding AG saw 63.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.