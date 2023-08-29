Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 60.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Some months we might appear to underperform, but you must trust the process over the long term to evaluate our performance more accurately. On July 11, my shares of Activision Blizzard were up more than 10% on that day. Each year, I do a complete review of my portfolios in December. I like to take some time off to reflect on the year and review my asset, sector, and stock allocations.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is $76.19, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on August 29, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stock saw a decrease of 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for NTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $68 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.71. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.