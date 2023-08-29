NOV Inc. (NOV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOV Inc. (NOV) is $24.57, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for NOV is 391.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOV on August 29, 2023 was 4.39M shares.

NOV) stock’s latest price update

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 20.12. However, the company has seen a 0.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that The market is showing signs of weakness and lacks sustainable upside momentum. The recent sell-off has broken key moving averages, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment.

NOV’s Market Performance

NOV Inc. (NOV) has experienced a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.87% rise in the past month, and a 37.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for NOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for NOV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $20 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOV Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, NOV Inc. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from MATTSON ERIC L, who sale 20,681 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, MATTSON ERIC L now owns 46,600 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $452,919 using the latest closing price.

Novak Christy Lynn, the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of NOV Inc., sale 9,607 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Novak Christy Lynn is holding 84,600 shares at $210,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.71. Total debt to assets is 23.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NOV Inc. (NOV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.