Navigating the Volatility of REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) Stock

In the past week, REE stock has gone up by 18.37%, with a monthly decline of -35.75% and a quarterly plunge of -42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.17% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.10% for REE’s stock, with a -44.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is $0.94, The public float for REE is 197.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REE on August 29, 2023 was 519.30K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has increased by 10.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-28 that REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE), a provider of comprehensive by-wire electric trucks, has announced a strategic collaboration with Knapheide for outfitting REE’s P7-C chassis cabs to meet the diverse needs of fleet clients spanning across electric vehicle classes from Class 3 to 5. In this partnership, Knapheide bodies will complement REE’s chassis cab, an integral element of their flagship P7 electric truck series.

REE Trading at -33.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2417. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -43.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd. (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.