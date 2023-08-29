Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNST is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNST is $63.47, which is $4.7 above the current price. The public float for MNST is 753.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on August 29, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 57.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-08-26 that Barron’s stock pick writer Jacob Sonenshine provides insight on the energy drink company’s success on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’

MNST’s Market Performance

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has experienced a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month, and a 0.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for MNST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for MNST’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $72 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.65. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 13.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Demel Ana, who sale 116 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Aug 21. After this action, Demel Ana now owns 0 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

HALL MARK J, the Director of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 56,202 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that HALL MARK J is holding 1,027,840 shares at $3,305,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.