Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 43.79, but the company has seen a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-26 that Stocks are rallying once again in 2023. The growth-oriented index is leading the way higher with a 36% gain or more than twice the return of the S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTCH is $56.90, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for MTCH on August 29, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stock saw a decrease of -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.96% and a quarterly a decrease of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for MTCH’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.89. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from MCDANIEL ANN, who sale 8,735 shares at the price of $45.82 back on Aug 09. After this action, MCDANIEL ANN now owns 12,516 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $400,256 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $45.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 32,185 shares at $22,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.