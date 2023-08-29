Livent Corporation (LTHM): A Technical Analysis

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is $32.88, which is $10.98 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on August 29, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 21.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were significantly lower the past month. Lithium market news – BloombergNEF: EV battery sizes increasing may lead to battery supply chain shortages. BMI: 401 gigafactories planned to be in operation by 2030. Lithium company news – Albemarle invests C$109m Strategic Investment and MOU into Patriot Battery Metals. Pilbara Minerals announces 109Mt Mineral Resource increase to 414Mt.

LTHM’s Market Performance

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.86% decline in the past month and a -11.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for LTHM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for LTHM’s stock, with a -12.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.32. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.