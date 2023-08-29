Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Lilium N.V. (LILM) has gone up by 7.92% for the week, with a -10.66% drop in the past month and a -0.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.15% for LILM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LILM is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LILM is $2.82, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 176.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for LILM on August 29, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.87 in relation to its previous close of 1.07. However, the company has experienced a 7.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Undoubtedly, we’ve all dreamt about having a flying car. Some people might daydream about the time they can save in traffic, while others just want to avoid potholes.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1198. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V. (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.