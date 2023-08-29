LifeVantage Corporation’s (LFVN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LFVN stock has gone up by 25.56%, with a monthly gain of 22.83% and a quarterly surge of 35.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for LifeVantage Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.56% for LFVN’s stock, with a 51.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Right Now?

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) by analysts is $7.00, The public float for LFVN is 10.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LFVN was 33.13K shares.

LFVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has jumped by 20.68 compared to previous close of 5.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – ICR Steve Fife – President and CEO Carl Aure – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at 28.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN rose by +24.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, LifeVantage Corporation saw 67.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Dayton Judd, who purchase 5,490 shares at the price of $4.95 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dayton Judd now owns 749,325 shares of LifeVantage Corporation, valued at $27,186 using the latest closing price.

Dayton Judd, the of LifeVantage Corporation, purchase 7,226 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Dayton Judd is holding 743,835 shares at $34,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+81.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeVantage Corporation stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.33. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.