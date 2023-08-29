Lichen China Limited (LICN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) is 1.99x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LICN is 5.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On August 29, 2023, LICN’s average trading volume was 34.24K shares.

LICN’s Market Performance

LICN stock saw a decrease of -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.99% for Lichen China Limited (LICN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.49% for LICN’s stock, with a -63.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICN Trading at -40.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares sank -27.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN fell by -10.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8453. In addition, Lichen China Limited saw -80.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.50 for the present operating margin

+59.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited stands at +23.13. The total capital return value is set at 27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.01. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lichen China Limited (LICN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lichen China Limited (LICN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.