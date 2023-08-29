Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) has decreased by -6.90 when compared to last closing price of 1.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants William Li – Chairman and CEO William Li Hello, everyone. We’ve received a good amount of positive feedback from the first quarter town hall.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 63.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of KSCP was 5.03M shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

The stock of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a -14.29% decrease in the past week, with a -28.48% drop in the past month, and a 157.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.41% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.59% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -24.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2745. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 69.50, with -111.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.