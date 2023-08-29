Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, JMIA stock has gone up by 3.61%, with a monthly decline of -35.59% and a quarterly surge of 14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Jumia Technologies AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.85% for JMIA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JMIA is $3.00, which is $0.85 above the current price. The public float for JMIA is 100.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on August 29, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) has increased by 6.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-15 that “The Amazon of Africa” reported its second-quarter results. These showed double-digit falls in key fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -33.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -100.20, with -52.40 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.